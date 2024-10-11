Orlando Pride wins first NWSL Shield award in club history

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Pride has made club history with its 2-0 win over the Washington Spirit, earning its first NWSL Shield.

The Shield is awarded to the team with the best regular season record, according to the NWSL.

The Pride is tied for the single-season record in the NWSL with 17 wins and 57 points.

Marta gave The Pride the win with a penalty kick. It was her 11th from the spot in her career. She is tied for third-most all-time in NWSL history regular season play.

“There has been a lot of joy. It has been a long journey to get here. I have said from the start, that we have taken it game by game and there is an element of relief that we have managed to get it over the line [win the NWSL Shield] and done at home in front of our own fans. There is no better way of doing it than at your own ground. A lot of credit goes to the players, the staff, the organization because there has been a lot of hard work behind the scenes put into the victory on Sunday. Everyone is pleased, but reality is, we have a big game coming up this Friday against Portland in a hostile environment,” said Head Coach Seb Hines

The Pride will take on the Portland Thorns at Providence Park tonight at 10:00 p.m.

