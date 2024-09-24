Orlando ranked as one of Florida’s hottest rental markets

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando’s rental market has been ranked as one of the most competitive in the Sunshine State for the third year in a row.

The rankings were compiled by RentCafe.com’s research team analyzing Yardi Systems’ apartment data across 137 U.S. rental markets, considering key metrics such as occupancy rates, lease renewals and new apartment supply.

A new report by RentCafe points to Orlando’s scant rental availability. Prospective tenants usually compete against 11 others for a place to live — a statistic slightly above the U.S. average of nine people per empty rental. Apartments in Orlando are typically snagged off the market within 34 days.

