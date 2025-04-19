Orlando Ranks in Top 10 least affordable rent prices in the US

, Fla. — With rent payments taking up as much as 33% of the median income in some cities, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Cities With the Most Affordable Rent to highlight where people can find the biggest financial reprieve.

To identify the cities with the most affordable rents, WalletHub assessed the median annual gross rent in over 180 cities and contrasted it with the median household income.

After calculating all the factors, it ranks as the #7 worst state for rent affordability in the United States.

Rent Affordability in Orlando (1=Most Affordable; 91=Avg.):

Median Annual Rent: $19,800

$19,800 Median Annual Income: $69,268

$69,268 Median Rent as % of Median Household Income: 28.58%

