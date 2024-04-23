Orlando Science Center’s ‘Life’ exhibit highlights Earth Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Earth Day was extra special this year for a new exhibit at the Orlando Science Center.

The center opened its “Life” exhibit earlier in April, during Earth Month and ahead of Earth Day. OSC marked the day with a celebration of wildlife.

The nature and conservation area tells the story of Earth from the animals’ point of view.

It is the largest and most complex exhibit at the Orlando Science Center.

Animals and immersive habitats include a sloth, tamarin monkeys, sharks and alligators.

There are three world environments to explore: ocean, rainforest and swamp.

The exhibit also shows guests, through a hands-on learning experience, how they can positively impact the environment around them.

