ORLANDO, Fla. — Reporters for the Orlando Sentinel were out striking against their parent company on Thursday.

The move comes after years of stalled contract negotiations.

Reporters were demanding better pay during the strike at Gaston-Edwards Park near the Sentinel’s office.

Read: Media workers strike to protest layoffs at New York Daily News, Forbes and Condé Nast

They said the hedge fund Alden Global Capital is offering to cut the company’s 401K and is refusing to provide pay increases in exchange for $1,500 bonuses for the next two years.

Orlando Sentinel reporters strike against their parent company

Those at the strike said the offer is a threat to their well-being.

Watch: The year of the strike: what’s causing this labor movement and the potential impact

The Orlando Sentinel reporters are joining other journalists from across the U.S., including people from The Chicago Tribune and The Virginian-Pilot.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group