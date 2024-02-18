Orlando Squeeze to lease SoDo pickleball facility

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Orlando Squeeze will lease a pickleball concept near downtown Orlando.

Orlando’s professional pickleball team will be a tenant in an indoor/outdoor sports facility at 215 W. Grant St. being developed by Winter Park-based Hughes Inc.

Squeeze owner and CEO Ryan DeVos confirmed the team’s participation in the development during the Orlando Business Journal’s Business of Sports event on Feb. 15.

