Orlando Storm opens voting for new team mascot

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Storm, a new United Football League team, has narrowed down the choices for its mascot to three options: a Human-Storm Hero, a Bobcat, and a Weather God.

Fans of the Orlando Storm were invited to suggest ideas for the team’s mascot earlier this month.

The team has now selected three finalists from these suggestions, each representing a unique aspect of the team’s identity.

One of the more creative suggestions came from WFTV’s own Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry, whose idea was considered but did not make it to the final three. However, his suggestion may have inspired the “Weather God” option.

The team even shared a hand-drawn mockup of what a ‘Tom Terry’ mascot might look like, which was displayed on the lower left of the screen during the announcement.

Fans can participate in the final decision by voting for their favorite mascot option.

More information can be found here.

©2025 Cox Media Group