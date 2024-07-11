Orlando, Tampa Fringe festival leaders ask Gov. Ron DeSantis to restore Florida arts grants

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Leaders for the Orlando and Tampa Fringe festivals are asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to restore $32 million in arts funding for other organizations in exchange for forgoing their own grants.

The open letter, signed by Scott Galbraith and Tempestt Halstead of Orlando Fringe and Trish Parry of Tampa Fringe, came after DeSantis in a June press conference cited the fringe festivals as “sexual festivals” when he vetoed arts funding for more than 600 organizations.

The Fringe leaders said canceling all arts funds because of the festivals’ requests — which are just 0.002% of the vetoed $32 million — would be like “canceling Florida’s entire sports industry based on an objection with one player on one team.”

Read: ‘The Shining’ actress Shelley Duvall dies

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Fringe Orlando Responds: Governor cuts $32 million in arts funding because of “sexual” festival Governor Ron DeSantis is pointing directly at a popular festival, for his decision to cut millions in grant funding for the arts. (WFTV)

©2024 Cox Media Group