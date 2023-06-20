Orlando unveils new playground at community park in Richmond Estates

ORLANDO, Fla. — Prince Hall Park in Orlando has added some new attractions, just in time for summer.

The city of Orlando held a ribbon cutting last week to celebrate two new playgrounds with slides, swings, and sensory spaces for kids to use.

The park also has amenities for those with mobile limitations, creating a space for everyone to enjoy.

“This park is a place where we can come to improve our physical and mental well-being,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. “It’s a space where we can come together as a community and enjoy each other’s company.”

The city also added Wi-Fi to the park, providing residents with free internet access and charging stations.

