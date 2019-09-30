0 Orlando uses beetles to battle invasive vine growing near Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando leaders announced a few months ago that the city was attacking air potato vines on a three-acre property just north of the airport.

They've been trying to get rid of them throughout the city to save trees and prevent the vine from spreading to nearby neighborhoods.

As it turns out, all they need to battle the issue is beetles.

It was the end of June when WFTV reported the vine starting to take over the area.

But now, areas that have been treated are bare spots, showing just how much work those tiny beetles have done in such a short amount of time.

The city-owned lot looked like a vine invasion, but now, it shows the results of a red bug revolution.

"I'd say maybe they've gotten maybe 30-40% of the vines," said Jody Buyas, natural resource manager for the City of Orlando.

It's a long and winding road for the beetles, but the 10 originally released have achieved a lot, with a little help from their friends.

"They reproduce quickly, like most insects," Buyas said. "Their larvae, and what not, is pretty immediate. And just within six weeks, you could really start to see them eating the vines."

The City of Orlando wanted to come together on a plan that would kill off the invasive air potato vine.

"We're just trying to manage this area naturally the most that we can without using chemicals," Buyas said.

The roots of the vine look something like a potato, hence the name. When the vine takes over, you can't just let it be, because it will block photosynthesis from the trees.

"The more and more that they eat, the leaves will die, which then will kill back the vine," Buyas said.

And before you know it, here comes the sun, replenishing the nutrients and rescuing the tree.

"They're doing what we put them here to do, for sure," Buyas said.

Within a year, the city predicts we'll be able to say hello to a healthy lot ... and goodbye to every last inch of potato vine.

If you have air potato vine at home that you want to get rid of, all you have to is go online and search for the air potato beetle request form.

It's through the University of Florida and you can get beetles of your own for free.

Air potato beetles only eat potato vine. They won't eat anything else in your yard, and when the vine is gone, they die.

