Orlando Valkyries pro volleyball team launches online store, new foundation

The Orlando Valkyries have made a pair of moves that further solidify the upstart professional sports franchise ahead of its second season.

The professional volleyball team, fresh off of completing its first season of play, announced Aug. 8 it has partnered with Connecticut-based apparel and merchandising company Campus Customs to launch an online store.

In addition, the franchise on July 25 introduced its Valkyries Charities Foundation — a nonprofit that aims to grow the sport of volleyball, as well as to promote Central Florida causes such as health and wellness, education and inclusion.

