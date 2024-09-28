Orlando’s Camping World, Inter&Co stadiums selected to host 2025 FIFA Club World Cup games

ORLANDO, Fla. — FIFA has announced Orlando and its two stadiums will host games for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Camping World Stadium and Inter&Co stadiums are two of 12 venues selected to host the 2025 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament starts June 15, and the final is scheduled for July 13 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The announcement follows Orlando’s being named the country’s No. 1 sports city for attracting and hosting events.

Read: WATCH: SpaceX & NASA set to launch Crew-9 mission after Helene delay

32 of the world’s best clubs, including Real Madrid, Manchester United, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich, will participate.

Fans can visit here for more details on tickets.

Read: At least 52 dead and millions without power after Helene’s deadly march across southeastern US

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group