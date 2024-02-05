Orlando’s most sought-after neighborhoods include a few surprises

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Winter Garden and Windermere were the most popular places to buy a home last year with 1,199 and 663 houses sold, respectively.

But other Central Florida areas — like Sanford — also landed among the top-selling spots in 2023, according to Orlando Regional Realtor Association data. For example, the 32771 Sanford/Lake Forest ZIP code notched 648 sales, but the average sales price fell far lower at $424,635 compared to Winter Garden ($642,944) and Windermere ($1.2 million).

Other areas like the 32822 ZIP code for the Ventura neighborhood grabbed attention with 606 homes sold last year — ranking within the top five by units sold. However, that ZIP code had an average home sale of $244,823, significantly lower than the rest of the top ten areas.

