Ormond Beach man charged with attempted murder after argument leads to shooting in Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — Holly Hill police have arrested a man who they say shot another man in the head after an argument early Wednesday morning.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Officers with the Holly Hill Police Department responded to the 100 block of Harter Drive just before 3 a.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot.

The officers arrived to find a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

READ: Counselors to help students, teachers after 9-year-old boy killed by school bus in Orange County

The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, according to police.

Investigators say they were able to quickly identify 33-year-old Christopher Hastings, of Ormond Beach, as the suspected shooter.

According to the police department, with assistance from Volusia County deputies and Daytona Beach police officers, they were able to take Hastings into custody less than 10 minutes after they received the initial shooting call.

READ: Florida lawmakers look to crack down IDs issued to undocumented immigrants

Police say they found Hastings driving in the 300 block of Ridgewood Ave. with the gun believed to have been used in the shooting still in his possession.

According to the police department, a preliminary investigation revealed that Hastings and the victim were at a mutual friend’s home on Flomich Ave. when they got into an argument.

Investigators say they believe Hastings shot the victim in the street outside the home.

READ: Sheriff: Man with 17 previous felony convictions tries to grab deputy’s gun during traffic stop

Even after he was shot in the head, police say the victim was able to walk to a friend’s home to call for help.

Hastings was arrested later Wednesday morning and charged with attempted second-degree murder. He’s being held in the Volusia County jail on no bond.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group