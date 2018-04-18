ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Eyewitness News is on the way to the scene where an Ormond Beach motorcycle officer was injured in a crash, Volusia County deputies said.
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon at Clyde Morris Boulevard and Hand Avenue in Ormond Beach.
The officer was airlifted to a nearby hospital, but he's alert and conscious, officials said. No other details of his injuries have been released.
The driver of the vehicle who struck the officer did stop following the crash, officials said.
The officer had on his lights and sirens and was responding to reports of a suspicious person when he was hit by the truck making a U-turn, deputies said.
Details of the crash have not been released.
