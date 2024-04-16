Ormond Beach woman dies after being pinned between SUV and tree, FHP says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly accident that took the life of a woman in Flagler County.

The incident happened around 11:53 p.m. Monday on a private property on Strickland Road.

Troopers said a 59-year-old Ormond Beach woman was killed after she was crushed between her SUV and a tree.

According to a report, the woman failed to put the SUV into park when she got out of the driver’s seat, and the vehicle rolled and collided with a tree on the driver’s side.

Troopers said the impact pinned the driver between the door and the driver’s side of the SUV.

She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

