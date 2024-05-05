Osceola County chooses location, seeks architect for new $7.1 million technology library concept

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Osceola County has lined up a location and is seeking an architect for its planned $7.1 million technology library project.

The county government has issued a request for proposals for an architect for the one-story, 8,000-square-foot building. The concept would be built on 9.76 county-owned acres next to the Florida Department of Health at 1875 Fortune Road.

A conceptual floor plan includes a dedicated 3D printer room, an artificial intelligence learning and coding room, and a space for virtual and augmented reality and a laser engraver. The building also would have a room for e-sports and co-working space for business, as well as computers available for the general public.

