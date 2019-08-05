Osceola County landfill to stop taking in controversial coal ash from Puerto Rico

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Holopaw landfill claims it will cease bringing in coal ash from Puerto Rico that was the subject of disputes and protests for months.
The JED Landfill told Osceola County officials it planned to stop taking in the coal ash by the end of the week during a Monday commission meeting.
County leaders said they now plan to void the contract that allowed the coal ash to be received in the first place.
Channel 9 has covered the controversy stemming from the coal ash for nearly three months.
On May 7, Channel 9's Field Sutton asked commissioners how much they knew about the project before they voted to approve it in April.
Some county officials pulled their support six days later, but learned the landfill could sue if the county voided the contract that allowed the dumping of the coal ash.
Locals then began to protest once they learned of the plan.
