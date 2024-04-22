Osceola County officials head to high school to “get out the vote”

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida is less than one week away from this year’s Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival.

This year’s theme is ‘Civic Engagement and Responsibilities.’

Voting is one of those responsibilities.

In Osceola County, they working to get teens to polls.

Every year, the Osceola County Supervisor of Elections Office sets up visits to all 11 high schools to teach seniors how, when, where and why to vote.

“I really feel like if we can get the seniors excited and out there voting at 18, they are going to be voters for life,” said Kari Ewalt from the Osceola County Supervisor of Elections Office. “18- to 29-year-olds really vote least out of every age segment, so we’re trying to get rid of that and make sure we have our younger voters out there.”

The students also understand how important their role is.

“We do have our own opinions and how like what we can say of how the world is going to work and who runs it,” said student Briahna Mateo. “So, it is a very important decision.”

Osceola County has a high percentage of Puerto Rican students who were born on the island and the eligibility question is one the teachers get often.

“Osceola County has a 22% voter turnout last year so it is extremely important to get everybody excited and energized,” said Osceola High School teacher Nazar Abbas. “We have been able to clear some of that misconception so they’re ready to take power in their hands and be able to influence the voter process.”

Students can share that information with their parents, allowing for a wider reach.

The Osceola County Supervisor of Elections Office partners with several Hispanic impact and engagement groups to get the correct information out to the public.

They really might not understand the ins and out of out system wo we’re trying to get out front of that and be as engaged as possible with the community.” Ewalt said. “We want eligible voters to show up and vote. So, when people are doing it and they’re excited, and they’re grateful – that’s what makes out job totally worth it.”

