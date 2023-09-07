Osceola County plans to evaluate deadly intersection for traffic, safety control measures

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Leaders are taking action after a quadruple deadly crash in Osceola County.

It happened last Sunday night at the intersection of Laurel Avenue and San Miguel Road. That’s where a memorial site is continuing to grow to honor the four crash victims.

FHP said a 15-year-old driver was behind the wheel when the boy ran a stop sign and hit another car. Inside, an 11-year-old girl, 9-year-old old boy, a 1-year-old girl and their grandparents.

The kids and their grandmother died. The grandfather is still recovering in the hospital.

Troopers said the teen didn’t have a permit or license and he was riding with three other teens at the time. They’re all going to be okay.

County Commissioner Brandon Arrington met with the transportation department Thursday to discuss ways to make the intersection safer.

The county sent Eyewitness News this statement:

“Our deepest condolences go out to the families, friends and others affected by this tragedy, which the Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate. Once the investigation is complete, Osceola County will evaluate the intersection where this event occurred utilizing information from the report, including any potential additional traffic control measures and traffic calming devices. We will also collaborate with the community and the Sheriff’s Office to request enforcement of existing traffic control measures that make our roads safer for all.”

Troopers hasn’t said whether charges have been filed against the minor yet, but it is possible charges could come from driving without a license or learner’s permit.

The father of the two eldest children, Marvin Cruz, told Eyewitness News he’s hopeful for justice as he mourns for his little ones.

“My anger is covering my thoughts,” said Cruz. “They were spending the day with a grandmother and a grandfather. They went to church, to do some errands and were going home. They were two minutes from home.”

