Suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell to hold news conference Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell said she plans to talk Thursday about what she is doing to get her job back.

Worrell is planning to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. from the Conti Moore Law Divorce Lawyers office in Orlando.

Worrell filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Read: Suspended Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell fights ouster at Supreme Court

The lawsuit asks the Florida Supreme Court to overturn his decision to suspend her.

It claims he had no legal basis for the move.

DeSantis announced Worrell’s suspension last month.

Watch: Teens get more violent charges dropped in Orlando than rest of state, report shows

He claimed the former Orange-Osceola state attorney neglected her duties by not prosecuting crimes and allowing repeat offenders back on the streets.

However, Worrell’s 47-page petition claims the governor did not give any facts as to how she was neglecting her duties.

Watch: Andrew Bain: Who is the state attorney appointed to replace Monique Worrell?

Worrell’s lawyers want the state supreme court to rule DeSantis exceeded his constitutional authority.

Channel 9 will have a crew a Worrell’s news conference and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group