Osceola County schools reactivates ‘Here Comes the Bus’ app

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Parents in Osceola County once again have more information on their children’s school bus.

Osceola County Public Schools reactivated its “Here Comes the Bus” app on Monday.

The app allows parents to track the location of their children’s school bus on their smartphones and other devices.

Watch: U.S. schools continue to seek solutions for learning loss attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic

Officials said the service was put on hold at the start of the school year to avoid confusion and allow bus routes and stops to be finalized.

The app uses GPS technology to show parents where their child’s school bus is during the morning and afternoon runs.

Watch: Librarians facing more staffing challenges, threats and even violence amid book bans

Parents can find the app on the district’s website and by going to the transportation page and clicking on “Here Comes the Bus,” listed on the left-hand side.

The link will take parents to the app’s website where they can download it and sign up. The code parents need to use to sign up for the service is 73760.

See: The Channel 9 team shares its school photos

Parents are also encouraged to sign up for “Bus Bulletin,” which is a text messaging service that updates parents on the status of their child’s bus.

Parents can also call the Parent Hotline at 407-483-3673 or follow the Osceola County Public Schools’ transportation department on Facebook at Facebook.com/SDOCTransportation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group