  • Osceola County student arrested after threatening to 'shoot up' middle school, officials say

    By: Christopher Boyce

    KISSIMMEE, Fl. - An 11-year-old boy was arrested after Osceola County officials believed he made a threat to "shoot up" a middle school, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. 

    Deputies were dispatched out to Neptune Middle School on February 11 after reports of a threat that was posted to social media.

    The threat is said to have been made from a student at Neptune on Instagram which stated, "I'm gonna shoot up Neptune."

    Officials soon came into contact with the student who they believe posted the threat and detained him. 

    The student was charged with three counts of written threats to kill and transported to a juvenile detention center in Orange County. 

