Osceola County voters consider vote to raise sales tax

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County voters have 13 days left before deciding whether to raise their sales tax.
The vote will not only impact what residents pay at the register, but also how much businesses pay in rent.
The county has dedicated a website to educating voters on the one-cent sales tax increase to show how the money could be used.
Osceola County projects the new sales tax would generate $2.1 billion over the next 30 years.
Simpson and Neptune roads would get some of the money for improvements if passed.
Much of the money would come from the tax you pay in stores or restaurants.
“Being in the restaurant industry, our food is taxed and now, here that goes up,” said business owner Jackie Espinoza.
But it's not just what businesses will have to charge, it's how much more they would have to pay to rent in the county.
Commercial leases would also be subject to the tax increase.
Early voting on the new tax starts on Monday before the special election on May 21.
