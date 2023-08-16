Osceola County woman arrested for attempted murder at hotel, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An Osceola County woman is accused of attempted murder at a Kissimmee hotel, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 23-year-old Ruby Ortiz was arrested Tuesday following a violent incident early this month.

Osceola attempted murder arrest

Law enforcement responded to the Knights Inn hotel on Aug. 4 after reports of a shooting.

Watch: Orlando Museum of Art sues former director accusing him of trying to profit off fake Basquiat art

When deputies arrived, they found a person who had been shot several times.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition, deputies said.

Watch: Florida deputies rescue 80-year-old man with dementia from marsh

Deputies said Ortiz is charged with charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, improper display of a firearm, discharging a firearm in public, and failure to appear for no valid driver’s license.

Ortiz has been booked with no bond at the Osceola County Jail.

Read: Woman in critical condition after being struck by lightning, Orlando Fire Department says

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group