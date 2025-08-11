Osceola County Public Schools launches new bus app and two school websites

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Classes in Osceola County Public Schools are officially underway. The district is starting with two brand-new school websites and a new bus tracking app.

It’s called ReaXium, and it’s a convenient badge system students use to scan easily on and off the bus.

“All of our students are going to scan on and off, so as long as our parents have downloaded that app, we’re good to go,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Shanoff.

The app allows parents to see when their child boards and leaves the bus, along with the location and which bus they’re on. It can also be set up to send you alerts.

“I think that really helps our parents. Parents who may be at home waiting for their students to come back or parents who are working, making sure their kids do come home and have to open the door by themselves, can get there and get off the bus,” said Dr. Shanoff.

Not all students take the bus. Some parents walk or bike with their children on the first day of school.

“Their energy was excitement for coming to school. Not so excited about how heavy their backpacks were with the supplies in them,” said Mindy Willis.

Riding bicycles with backpacks full, Mindy Willis and her two kids pedaled their way to Kissimmee Elementary.

“My oldest is in fourth grade and the youngest is in third grade,” said Willis. Willis says she’s starting the school year with mixed emotions.

“I’m excited for them but also kind of sad. They’re always growing up, going to see different teachers, they’re excited to be back and see their friends, so that’s kind of exciting for me too,” said Willis.

It was bumper-to-bumper in the drop-off lane at Kissimmee Elementary. Derrick Smith’s stepson is going into the fourth grade and says he’s looking forward to running track.

“Listen, he’s very fast, very fast. Let me tell you, fast,” said Smith.

The new schools in District 2 are Cross Prairie, located in the Kindred subdivision and the PM Wells Center for Academic Excellence.

The bus app is available in your app store on your mobile device.

