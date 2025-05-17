Osceola County woman turns $20 into $2 million playing scratch-off game

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Pamela Cordeiro Silva, hailing from Kissimmee, joyfully claimed a $2 million prize from the Florida Lottery after turning $10 into $2 million with her winning ticket in the Silver Streak scratch-off game.

Silva joyfully accepted her winnings in a single payment, amounting to an impressive total of $1,195,000.00. The winning ticket is presented below.

Silver Streak $2 million winning ticket Osceola County woman wins big, turning $10 into $2 million playing scratch-off game. (The Florida Lottery/The Florida Lottery)

The $10 scratch-off game,Silver Streak, launched in September 2024. The game features four top prizes totalling in $2 million and 358 prizes of $10 thousand.

The winning ticket was brought at a local Wawa that can be seen on the map below. The Wawa is located at 7940 W. Irlo Bronson Highway in Kissimmee.

The retailer received a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Also, since they began, Scratch-Off games have given away over $66.9 billion in prizes, helped create 2,350 millionaires and contributed more than $20.09 billion to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

