Osceola School District seeks parental feedback on proposed bell schedule change

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County School District is seeking input from parents regarding a proposed change to the bell schedule for all students, prompted by a new Senate bill.

Senate Bill 296 requires middle schools to start no earlier than 8 a.m., while high schools cannot start before 8:30 a.m. Consequently, the district is exploring various options for changing school start times.

The district has four options for a new bell schedule and is surveying parents for feedback. The changes are needed to comply with state law.

Osceola School District Bell Schedule Osceola School District Bell Schedule

Implementing some of these changes could cost the district over $7.3 million. This financial impact is an important factor as the district considers the best course of action.

