Osceola students will join the 2025 Macy’s Great American Marching Band parade

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Students from Harmony High School and Celebration High School in Osceola County will march in the Macy’s 2025 Thanksgiving Day Parade as part of the 2025 Macy’s Great American Marching Band.

The Macy’s Great American Marching Band features 250 high school band musicians from across the United States, showcasing talented young performers in one of the nation’s most celebrated holiday events.

Students from Harmony High School and Celebration High School in Osceola County will march in the 2025 Macy's Great American Marching Band during the Thanksgiving Day Parade. (OSCEOLA COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT SOCIAL MEDIA/OSCEOLA COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT SOCIAL MEDIA)

Aydin, Reagan, and Riley from Harmony High School’s Sound of the Stampede will be participating in the parade. Paula Z., Tatiana B., Brady A., Yarah I., Anthony B., Alexis M., Kayla B., Samuel R., Ethan C., Cayla B., and Ethan M will represent Celebration High School’s Sound of the Storm.

The Osceola County School District expressed pride in these students’ achievements and wished everyone a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving break.

Congratulations to these students on their remarkable achievement, as they prepare to present their musical talents on a national platform during the Thanksgiving celebrations.

