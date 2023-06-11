Osceola deputies add more charges in child sex assault case as another victim comes forward

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Kissimmee man accused of multiple child sexual assault charges while babysitting was back before a judge this week with additional charges.

Vitor Camilo Coelho-Pinto, 21, was arrested Tuesday by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

At that time, deputies said Coelho-Pinto was charged with ten counts of capital sexual battery and molestation after a child under the age of 12 years old reported being victimized.

Read: Florida farmers receive federal financial assistance to help with pandemic costs

Investigators said Coelho-Pinto was arrested a second time shortly after another victim came forward to report similar charges. The arrest affidavit reveals both victims were sexually abused multiple times.

Detectives said a 12-year-old boy, who was nine at the time of the abuse, recounted how Coelho-Pinto performed sexual acts on him.

The victim was intimidated by the suspect, who warned him if he did tell his parents, they would punish him for being gay, investigators said.

Read 17-year-old suspect caught in Flagler County after Daytona Beach shooting, police say

According to an arrest affidavit, the boy, who was an eight-year-old and is now 11 years old, told detectives he was abused for about three years.

Detectives said the boy recounted how the abuse would happen almost daily. Deputies said Cohelo-Pinto would send the victim videos of acts performed and instruct him what to do to him.

Jail records show ten voyeurism charges were added to his rap sheet, along with ten additional molestation charges and one for committing a child to delinquency.

Read: Orlando Police: 15-year-old arrested in US military veteran’s shooting death

Investigators said the sexual abuse began in 2020 after Coelho-Pinto moved to Kissimmee from Brazil. He befriended a Brazilian family and offered to babysit their kids.

Deputies said one common thing in both cases is that Cohelo-Pinto was seen as a member of their family but caused them trauma after what he asked them to do.

Osceola County deputies said Coelho-Pinto had been ordered not to contact victims or witnesses in the case.

His bond is set at $111,000. The next court date has not been scheduled yet.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group