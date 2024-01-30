Man accused of performing lewd act on himself in aisle of Kissimmee Walmart

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies have arrested a man accused of performing a lewd act on himself in a local Walmart.
Deputies responded to the Walmart on Cypress Parkway in Kissimmee on Monday and spoke to the victim.
According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, the victim told them she saw a man go into the home and bedding department of the store and begin masturbating in the aisle.
Investigators say they reviewed surveillance video from the store that backed up the victim’s claims.
They then used the video to identify the suspect as 24-year-old Tyrese Copening.
Copening was arrested Monday and booked into the Osceola County Jail on a charge of exposure of sexual organs, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Now, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is urging anyone else who thinks they may have been victimized by Copening, or witnessed him committing similar acts, to report it to the sheriff’s office at (407) 348-2222.
