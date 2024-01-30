Police: 71-year-old woman hit, killed while crossing Highway A1A in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A 71-year-old woman died Monday after she was hit by an SUV while attempting to cross a road in Ormond Beach, police say.

Ormond Beach police officers responded to Highway A1A near Bosarvey Drive just before 6:45 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police say the woman was not in a crosswalk as she attempted to cross A1A from west to east towards her family’s condominium.

According to the police department, the woman stopped in the median between the southbound and northbound lanes to wait for traffic before she continued across the northbound travel lanes where she was hit by the SUV.

The woman was treated at the scene by the Ormond Beach Fire Department before being taken to Halifax Health Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

Police say the driver stayed at the crash scene and has cooperated with their investigation.

All lanes of Highway A1A were closed for hours for that investigation. The roadway reopened just before 10 p.m. Monday, police said.

Police have not identified the woman who was killed but say they have been in contact with her family.

The investigation into the sequence of events leading up to the crash is ongoing.

If anyone has additional information on what happened, they’re asked to email Ormond Beach Police Department Traffic Officer Josh Morris at Josh.Morris@ormondbeach.org, or call 386-676-3550.

