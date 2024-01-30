Leesburg police identify bicyclist killed in crash on Highway 27

LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg police say a crash involving a bicyclist last week has turned fatal.

The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon on Highway 27 near Legacy Blvd. in Leesburg and involved a Toyota SUV, a four-door Hyundai sedan and a man on a bicycle.

One person in the SUV, two people from the sedan, and the bicyclist were all taken to area hospitals with traumatic injuries. The bicyclist was later flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to police.

On Monday, police announced that the person riding the bike died from their injuries over the weekend while being treated at ORMC.

Police identified the bicyclist as 64-year-old Timothy Rodiez of Leesburg.

Traffic Homicide Investigators with the Leesburg Police Department say they’re still investigating the sequence of events leading up to the crash and have not determined who was at fault.

Northbound lanes of Highway 27 were closed for hours in the area for the investigation. The roadway has since reopened.

