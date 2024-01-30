Ocala mom charged with manslaughter after 9-month-old son dies of fentanyl overdose

OCALA, Fla. — A Florida woman was arrested last week, accused of exposing her 9-month-old son to a fatal dose of fentanyl.

The Ocala Police Department’s investigation into 33-year-old Kacy Kincaid began back on Oct. 12 when officers responded to AdventHealth Hospital after the child was brought there in an unresponsive state and later died.

The officers attempted to interview the child’s mother, Kincaid, and noted she appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at that time and wasn’t able to hold a meaningful conversation.

Investigators say they then interviewed a relative who described arriving at the home they shared with Kincaid to find her asleep in bed and obviously drunk. The relative said the baby was also in the bed with Kincaid, but appeared to be sleeping peacefully at the time.

Police say an argument ensued between the two about Kincaid’s drinking, after which the relative went to their own room, where the baby was.

According to police, the relative went to move the baby and described him to be “stiff,” at which point they attempted CPR before taking the baby to the hospital.

A report from the Medical Examiner’s Office later indicated that the child died as a result of a combination of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and xylazine. The doctor also noted that the baby showed “fairly advanced signs of death.”

Investigators say a sample of Kincaid’s blood obtained through a search warrant also revealed the presence of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other illegal substances. Police say they also found 5 grams of fentanyl in Kincaid’s possession during the initial investigation.

According to police, the fentanyl that was seized from Kincaid was tested and found to contain the same xylazine compound as the fentanyl that was found in the child’s blood.

As the sole person caring for the child at the time, detectives ultimately determined Kincaid was responsible for the boy’s death.

She was arrested and booked into the Marion County jail on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child. She remains there with no bond set.

