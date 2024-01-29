2 more bodies discovered in Palm Bay shootout that left person, gunman dead & 2 officers injured

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Palm Bay Police Department said Monday afternoon that detectives have discovered two more bodies in a Sunday afternoon shootout that left an armed man and another person dead and two police officers injured.

The shootings happened at about 2 p.m. Sunday, when police were called to a domestic disturbance at a home on Forgal Avenue Northeast, near Malabrar Road and Interstate 95.

Police said Brandon Kapas, 24, was leaving the home and refused to comply with officers’ orders.

Investigators said Kapas then pulled out a gun and started shooting at officers, so they shot back at him.

Officials said two police officers were shot in that exchange of gunfire.

Police said more officers responded to the scene to try to capture Kapas, but he killed someone before police fatally shot him.

Detectives said Monday that they discovered two more bodies during their investigation.

Police have not released the names of anyone involved other than the gunman.

The police chief is scheduled to provide another update on the shootings at 4:30 p.m.

