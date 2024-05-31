OUC sets up major changes to electric pricing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando Utilities Commission has a new plan to change its price structure for electric customers, which may lead to savings for some.

The utility on May 30 announced a new two-step process for its residential and small commercial customers. The program — which will seek approval from its board in August — comes as rapid population growth has driven increased demand for the utility, which serves more than 400,000 customers.

OUC General Manager and CEO Clint Bullock said during a media briefing that the goal is to save customers money, provide more choices and more equitably spread costs. The utility also has a goal to hit net zero carbon emissions by 2050, which the adjustments will help with as it seeks to add more renewable energy resources.

