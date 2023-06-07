Outrage after Seminole County agrees to issue refunds, reprints for yearbook featuring LGBTQ spread

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Some parents are outraged over a local high school yearbook, leading to a heated back and forth in Seminole County Tuesday.

The school district agreed to reprint or refund yearbooks at Lyman High School that included an LGBTQ spread.

The pages in question brought people from both sides out. One side said they want the board to say they’re not going to reprint or refund anyone over the issue, while the other side said the spread did not belong in the yearbook in the first place.

READ: Woman who shot, killed neighbor in Marion County taken into custody

The district said the decision stemmed from four parent complaints, and there have been two refund/return requests and zero reprint requests.

The board did not put the item on the agenda tonight, and only briefly touched on the subject before public comment.

READ: Central Florida school libraries to make policy changes for challenged books with new law

Volusia County reverses course on cutting arts and culture funding Volusia County reverses course on cutting arts and culture funding (Demie Johnson, WFTV.com/WFTV)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group