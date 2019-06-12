Oviedo mayor's half-brother arrested on charges of sex with minor, report says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The half-brother of Oviedo Mayor Dominic Persampiere was arrested on charges of sexual battery on a minor, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a Sheriff’s Office incident report, Anthony Persampiere, 33, was arrested after a girl under the age of 18 told investigators she performed sexual favors in exchange for a place to stay and transportation whenever she needed.
Persampiere told investigators he met the girl two months ago and allowed her to stay at his home in Oveido, but claimed he didn’t know how old she was, the report said.
The report also said Persampiere claimed he communicated with the girl’s mother as to her well-being and that the sexual favors were consensual.
Persampiere remains in jail on $15,000 bail on charges of sexual assault and battery to a victim who is 16 or 17 years old, the report said.
Mayor Dominic Persampiere sent the following statement to Channel 9 reporter Jeff Levkulich:
“Anthony is my half-brother, who lives in his own home. Charges like this should be taken very seriously because our community standards dictate such, but there are always two sides. I’m in touch with my family about this matter and won’t be making any further comment.”
