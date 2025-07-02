Oviedo officer named Florida school resource officer of the year

OVIEDO, Fla. — The Oviedo Police Department announced a big honor for one of its officers.

Officer Ashley Pierce has been named the Florida school resource officer of the year by the Florida Association of School Resource Officers. She received the award at a conference in Miami.

The annual award recognizes school resource officers who have gone above and beyond their normal duties and shown dedication to their community as a leader and law enforcement officer.

The Oviedo Police Department says Pierce embodies all of these requirements, saying “Her dedication to students extends far beyond her regular duties.”

Pierce has been with the Oviedo Police Department for 18 years and currently serves as the school resource officer for Lawton Chiles Middle School.

Pierce leads the school’s food pantry, a clothing donation closet called Panther Threads, and an annual school supply drive. She also organizes the school’s Angel Tree program, an annual Thanksgiving basket donation drive, and a holiday toy drive, as well as coordinating a holiday store for students.

The department say Pierce’s comfort K-9, Xander, is a beloved presence at the school. Xander provides emotional support and helps students manage stress and anxiety.

“Officer Pierce is so passionate about her community and helping kids who need it the most,” said Oviedo Police Chief Dale Coleman. “She is a rock for the kids at the school and exemplifies everything a police officer should be in Oviedo.”

