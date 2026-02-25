Oviedo residents can now register golf carts for street use

OVIEDO, Fla. — The City of Oviedo is now allowing residents to register golf carts for use on certain city streets. Under the new policy, the vehicles are restricted to roads with a speed limit of 30 mph or less.

All golf carts must be registered and insured before they can be driven on public roadways. Operators must also maintain a valid driver’s license to operate the vehicles.

While carts are permitted on city streets, they are strictly prohibited on any state or county roadways.

Drivers are allowed to cross these larger roads only at signalized intersections where the city has installed specific crossing signs.

The policy includes specific requirements for younger operators. Anyone driving a golf cart with a learner’s permit must be accompanied by an adult age 21 or older who holds a valid driver’s license.

Registration involves a $30 fee and the submission of a registration form. Residents must bring the completed paperwork and payment to the Annex Building located at 320 Alexandria Blvd. The full list of regulations is hosted on the Oviedo Police Department website under the golf cart registration and information section.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group