Owner of Seminole Towne Center mall in Sanford owes more than $800K in property taxes

The owner of a well-known Sanford mall is more than $800,000 behind on its property taxes, Orlando Business Journal has learned — and it appears to be part of a larger trend for a firm known for buying distressed malls.

Seminole Mall Realty Holding LLC, a subsidiary of New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group — which co-owns Seminole Towne Center along with Hollywood-based 4th Dimension Properties — is delinquent $824,020 on 2022 property taxes as of June 27, Seminole County Tax Collector records showed.

The total includes debt owed on four of six total parcels registered to Seminole Mall Realty Holding, which together account for the bulk of the Seminole Towne Center mall at 200 Towne Center Circle. The mall is Central Florida’s fifth-largest retail center with 1.15 million square feet of rentable building area, based on OBJ research.

