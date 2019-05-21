Palm Bay man facing charges after video allegedly shows him sexually assaulting unconscious woman

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Palm Bay man was arrested after police said his estranged wife showed them a video that allegedly showed him sexually assaulting an unconscious woman.
Police said Rodney Miller initially called authorities to help him move from his estranged wife's residence.
According to investigators, when Miller and his wife began arguing, she threatened to show police an incriminating video of Miller with a woman -- to which he reportedly replied, "go ahead."
According to arrest reports, police believe Miller took the nine-minute video of himself assaulting the victim, who they say was physically helpless at the time.
Miller's wife told police she recognized the rings on the suspect's hands in the video as jewelry she previously purchased for him.
Police were later able to identify the victim in the video, as her face and tattoos were visible. Officials said she initially refused to believe what happened until she was shown still images from the video and recognized her tattoos.
The victim told police she never invited the suspect into her bedroom.
Investigators aren't aware of any other potential victims.
Miller was booked into the Brevard County Jail on a $70,000 bond with charges of sexual battery and burglary.
