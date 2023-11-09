Palm Coast neighbors worry new development could lead to flooding

PALM COAST, Fla. — People in Palm Coast are worried new homes being built at elevated levels will eventually cause their properties to flood. Neighbors living on Fenimore Lane and Birchwood Drive, believe their homes will be impacted.

Channel 9 took their concerns to City Hall.

Neighbors said since the new homes have been built, water has stayed in their drainage ditches and streets longer than in the past. However, the city said that is just how the stormwater system is designed and added, so far, no one’s homes have been impacted.

Read: NWS confirms EF2 tornado moved through Palm Coast damaging homes, cars

Many new homes are noticeably higher than the houses next door.

“This is my home. It’s my biggest investment. I am a disabled person and my lot is not level,” said one neighbor.

Palm Coast Communications Director Brittany Kershaw said there is currently no limit to how high the homes can be built but that all new construction in progress has the proper permits.

Read: Palm Coast woman accused of selling drugs that caused overdose death

Kershaw said the city is working with the Home Builders’ Association on a new set of guidelines to possibly regulate property heights. In the meantime, she stands by the city’s stormwater system.

“Our swale system is designed to hold water and if the swale gets full, then the road is part of our stormwater system. The road is lower than your home, and the idea and our priority is to keep water out of your home,” said Kershaw.

Read: NWS confirms tornadoes hit Palm Coast, Crystal River & Clearwater

The city said each new home being built has to follow a strict drainage guideline that ensures water won’t spill onto neighboring properties.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group