Weather Alert Day: Tornado warnings in effect for parts of Lake, Volusia Counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday is a Weather Alert Day.

Update: 4:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Tornado Warning until 5 a.m. for the following areas:

Central Lake County in east central Florida

Northwestern Volusia County in east central Florida

Update 4:08 a.m.

Just after 4 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning in Lake County near the Lake Griffen area until 4:30 a.m.

This includes the cities of Leesburg, Eustis and Tavares.

Tornado Warning including Leesburg FL, Eustis FL and Tavares FL until 4:30 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/UkWww6EiFx — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) October 12, 2023

Update 4:00 a.m.

Several tornado warnings expired in Central Florida early this morning, but the threat of potential severe weather remains for much of the northern part of our viewing area, including Marion, Flagler and Volusia Counties.

⚠️ Several tornado warnings for north-central FL early this morning, including Marion County



🌪️ Areas near & south of the lifting warm front are in the more favored tornado threat area (area in red circle) through 6 am#jaxwx #flwx pic.twitter.com/jgCyQk3WtF — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) October 12, 2023

Channel 9′s meteorologists are tracking powerful thunderstorms in Central Florida that could spawn tornadoes.

Sumter County is under a tornado warning until 3:45 a.m.

A tornado warning in Marion County has since been lifted.

Strong thunderstorms are currently moving through Marion and Sumter counties.

Read: Tornado Watch vs. Tornado Warning? What you need to know

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said area residents should move to a closet or bathroom on the lowest level of their home.

Watch Terry and certified meteorologist Brian Shields live on Channel 9 Eyewitness News by clicking here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group