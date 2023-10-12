Potential tornado damages homes, flips cars in Palm Coast

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County officials said a potential tornado damaged homes and cars in Palm Coast early Thursday morning.

Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill said the potential tornado moved through the Indian Trails neighborhood of Palm Coast around 4:45 a.m. causing “significant damage.”

He said the storm ripped the roof of one home off completely, ripped others off partially and flipped several cars.

Officials said an assistance center is open to residents whose homes are not habitable. As of now, the center, located at Parkview Baptist Church at 5435 Belle Terre Parkway, is scheduled to be open until noon.

Read: Weather Alert Day: Strong storms, possible tornados cause damage in parts of Central Florida

People are urged to avoid the areas impacted as first responders continue to assess the area.

The National Weather Service officials are on the ground working to confirm whether or not a tornado did touch down.

SEE: Storm damage from across Florida

Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 46 Tornado damage in Clearwater (Clearwater Police Department)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group