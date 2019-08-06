0 Parents seek answers after construction delays opening of Osceola County charter school

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Parents in Osceola County are voicing their frustrations after seeing that a school set to open next week hasn't completed its construction.

Parents at the Osceola Science Construction School told Channel 9 they haven't been getting any answers from the school on what's going on.

"We understand they've been building it, but there were no emails or anything telling us it's not going to open on time, so I've been hearing people saying 'Oh, they're going to take us to Poinciana or to a different school,'" one parent told Channel 9.

The school claims on its website that Orientation Day for the school year is August 10, but the school still appeared to need major construction; with visible pipes and wiring appearing to be done when Channel 9 viewed the interior.

"I had to move my kids last-minute," one parent said. "My daughter is going to elementary, but my son is going to middle school. I have no idea which middle school yet."

The school sent an email to parents and the school district, telling them they will be splitting the grades up temporarily and send them to different campuses until the school is finished.

Students in kindergarten through third grade will go to a campus on Pleasant Hill Road near Poinciana, while students in fourth through sixth grade will go to a school on Nora Tyson Road in St. Cloud.

The school said it will provide free busing from one campus to the other of one location is closer for parents.

You can read more of the school's plans below:

