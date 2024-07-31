Parramore warehouse across from Inter&Co Stadium for lease

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A nearly 100-year-old iconic warehouse space in Parramore across the street from Inter&Co Stadium has hit the market for lease.

The building at 617 W. Central Blvd. has three spaces available, two with 5,290 square feet and one with 5,635 square feet for a total of 16,215 square feet, each for $16.50 per square foot per year. The property also features a fenced-in 40-space parking lot.

Read: Tropical disturbance gets more organized in Atlantic

The owner, Central City Station LLC, which is tied to investor Lamont Garber of Winter Park-based Garber Communities, bought the building in 2019 for $1.7 million. Garber was not immediately available for comment.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group