Part of I-4 shut down in Osceola County due to flooding

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Traffic on I-4 was slowed overnight Monday in Osceola County due to flooding concerns on part of the interstate.

Traffic was impacted in both directions of I-4 near mile marker 62 at World Drive.

A section of the roadway was blocked by safety cones, with water pooling in part of it.

It’s unclear how much of the interstate is flooded by the traffic cameras Channel 9 has access to.

A Florida Department of Transportation website reported that both directions of I-4 are shut down, with traffic being directed onto World Drive.

Drivers should use extra caution if traveling in the area.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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