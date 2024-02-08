Partly cloudy and comfortable Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have nice weather on Thursday.

After a chill start to the morning, our area will have a slightly warmer and mild afternoon.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 75 degrees on Thursday.

The surf will be rough at the coast but not as bad as Wednesday.

Our area will continue to warm up every day for the rest of the week and will see highs in the 80s over the weekend.

Our next front arrives Monday evening and will help drop our temperatures down next week.

