Partly cloudy and cooler Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see cooler temperatures on Tuesday after a weak front moved through Florida.

Coastal showers will fizzle throughout Tuesday morning, leaving behind dry skies.

Our area will experience partly cloudy and warm conditions on Tuesday afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 70s at the beach and mid 80s inland.

We will be dry and hotter for the remainder of the week.

Afternoon highs this week will approach 90 degrees by the end of the week.

By this weekend, a weakening front will move into the area, bringing the possibility of repeat rain.

